Bond reduced for Austintown meth lab bust suspects

Eight children were in the home while the meth labs were operating

Mark Cartwright, Glenn Lambert, Nicole Lambert
From left to right: Mark Cartwright, Glenn Lambert, Nicole Lambert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was reduced Tuesday from $75,000 each for three suspects Tuesday in a meth lab bust in Austintown.

Glenn and Nicole Lambert and Mark Cartwright were indicted by a grand jury after meth labs were found in a home on Manhattan Avenue.

Eight children, all under 11 years old, were in the home at the time.

Bond was set at $50,000 each for Glenn Lambert and Cartwright. Nicole Lambert’s bond was set at $25,000.

All three face illegal manufacture and child endangering charges.

