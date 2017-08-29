Browns coach doesn’t deny team trying to trade CB Haden

The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland. The NFL has asked the Browns why Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden was inactive for Sunday's game against San Diego after being listed as probable on the team's injury report. Browns coach Mike Pettine said Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, that "we left it up to Joe, and he made the decision that he didn't want to go."(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland. The NFL has asked the Browns why Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden was inactive for Sunday's game against San Diego after being listed as probable on the team's injury report. Browns coach Mike Pettine said Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, that "we left it up to Joe, and he made the decision that he didn't want to go."(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Coach Hue Jackson isn’t denying a report that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade cornerback Joe Haden.

CBSSports.com reported that the Browns are “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Jackson said he wants Haden on his defense, but he deferred to Sashi Brown, the team’s top front-office executive, to make decisions that help the Browns.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

Haden is due to make $11.1 million this season. He signed a five-year, $67.5 million extension in 2014. The Browns could be looking to unload his contract and possibly add a wide receiver.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

