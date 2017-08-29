Charlotte Ann (Perkins) Williams Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Charlotte Ann (Perkins) Williams passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at 12:05 a.m. in her home and surrounded by her loved ones.

She was easy to laugh and very much loved to share her laughter with others. Charlotte could brighten any room. Generous “to a fault”, she was always known to be eager to help anyone she could, friend, family or stranger. Charlotte was a devoted mother and held a strong faith in God’s goodness until the very end.

Charlotte was born September 9, 1943, in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of Charlotte B. (Jefferson) Perkins and Emmett T. Perkins I, the sixth of ten children in the family.

A graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, she married Robert (Bob) Williams (deceased) and raised four children, largely as a widowed single mom who worked hard to provide for her family. Her children are quick to point out the strong lessons in faith that Charlotte instilled in them as well as the firm and unshakeable family values she worked hard to pass along.

She leaves behind her children, Robert Williams II, Debbie (Williams) Lewis, Dennis Williams I (Fort Mitchell, Alabama) and Brian Williams, Sr. (Uniontown, Ohio); her siblings, Rita Lenoir (El Cajon, California), Margaret Ziegler, Emmett Perkins II (deceased), Mary Miller (deceased), Charles Perkins (El Cajon California), Robert Perkins I (deceased), Linda Ballard and Joseph Perkins and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing and funeral for family only.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home Youngstown, OH.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.