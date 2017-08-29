Cindy Lou Nicoloff Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Cindy Lou Nicoloff of Hermitage passed away at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2017, with her family by her side, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 69.

Cindy was born April 18, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of Nick and Dorothy (Wilson) Bonta.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hickory High School and earned her associate’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Cindy began her career at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. where she was employed until its closing in 1983. She then worked as an office administrator for what is now Brodell Medical, Warren, Ohio, for nearly 20 years.

Cindy was active in the community and belonged to many organizations, including the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). She also volunteered countless hours to help cancer patients and participated in many of the annual Relay For Life and ALS walkathons.

Cindy was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon, where she sang in the choir for many years and was a teacher for its Kiddie Corner.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, particularly to visit her daughters and trips to the casinos.

She is survived by her father, who resides in Hermitage; her husband of 41 years, David Gene Nicoloff, whom she married July 30, 1976; two daughters, Jennifer L. Nicoloff, New York, New York and Natalie R. Nicoloff, Scottsdale, Arizona; a son, Jason D. Nicoloff, Sharon; a stepdaughter, Leisa Conlin and her husband, Tim, Sharon and their daughter, Jessica; a sister, Linda S. Comninos and her husband, John, Hermitage and many loving nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother and a niece, Nicole Marie Comninos.

Cindy was a loving wife and a most caring and amazing mother a child could have. She will be deeply missed by the many people she touched throughout her life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 (www.alsa.org).

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Philip Makari of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sharon, officiating.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.