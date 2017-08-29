Coast Guard searches for missing boaters on Lake Erie

One of the missing men has been identified as Larry Love

Published:
Lake Erie missing boaters
Courtesy WJW Fox 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men who went fishing early Monday morning didn’t return at their usual time by Monday night, so the daughter of one of the men called the U.S. Coast Guard.

WJW Fox in Cleveland reported that the men left Monday morning about 5:30 a.m. A family member said they usually finish fishing about 7:30 p.m.

 

That family member found the vehicle her father and his friend drove to Edgewater Marina still parked there. Her calls went straight to voicemail.

She called the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. Monday, and they immediately began a search of Lake Erie for the missing fishermen. The Cleveland Division of Police, Lakewood Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources also joined in the search.

Drozdowski said the mens’ cell phones last pinged around 9:10 a.m. Monday.

One of the missing men has been identified as Larry Love. The family of the other man requested his name be withheld.

