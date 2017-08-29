David Eugene Marks Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio – David Eugene Marks, age 62, of Damascus, died at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna.

He was born on December 17, 1954 in Ravenna, the son of Rosalie H. (Brady) Marks DeWitt of Salem and the late Delmar Eugene Marks.

He was a graduate of James A. Garfield High School in Garrettsville.

David was last employed as a truck driver.

Survivors include his mother, Rosalie H. (Brady) Marks DeWitt of Salem; two sisters, Pamela (Terry) Bowlin of Salem and Gloria (Mark) McCullough of Garrettsville; one niece, Kayla; three nephews, Terry Bowlin, Jr., Bradley James Bowlin and Michael Bowlin as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death was one nephew, Alex Bowlin.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

