Fred R. Kamperman Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Fred Kamperman of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Fred was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 7, 1930 and he lived his entire life in the Youngstown area.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Shagala Kamperman; son, Kurt; daughter-in-law, Carrie; daughter, Jill Owen and four granddaughters, Lauren and Kara Kamperman and Ashley and Kayley Owen.

His daughter, Saundra Cable preceded him in death.

Fred was one of four brothers who all served their country during World War II and the Korean War. Fred served during the Korean War 1951-1955 as a sergeant in the Air Force. He was a radar operator on a reconnaissance plane that flew missions all over the world including Saudi Arabia and the North Pole.

After returning from the service he married Virginia and worked as a pharmaceutical rep for Beecham-Massengil for over 25 years. After retiring he worked part-time for ten years with the Austintown Public Schools.

Fred was a friend to all who knew him and a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his sense of humor and his always positive attitude.

A celebration of life will take place later in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

