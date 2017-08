GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard blanked Niles 5-0 in boys high school soccer action Tuesday night.

Five different Indians accounted for the scoring in the victory. Stephen Gamble, Austin O’Hara, Brennan Kuzman, Kevin Sobnosky, and Luke Repasky each tallied goals on the night.

Girard improves to 3-1 overall on the season. Niles drops to 1-2 overall.