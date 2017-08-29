Indians-Yankees rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday.

By Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

NEW YORK (AP) – The game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night has been rained out.

With rain forecast throughout the night, the Yankees announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start.

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. EDT, with the second game to begin about 30 minutes after the opener.

The Indians lead the AL Central by seven games. They beat the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. New York is second in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s