It’s ‘mooving’ day for animals at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 171st Canfield Fair kicks off Wednesday, but for many, it has already begun.

Final touches were put into place Tuesday, and it was move-in day for the animals. It’s estimated around 700 animals are calling the Canfield Fair home this week.

Josie Baird of Ellsworth Township is back at the fair with her lamb, she’s been coming for the past four years.

“I love spending time with the animals. It really pays off after working with them the entire time,” Baird said.

Fair Board President Andy Frost said there has been a lot of activity over the past week as vendors started moving in, too.

Frost said he is optimistic about attendance and is looking for a big crowd.

“We are on the upswing now. I think we were about 290,000 in 2015. Then, we hit the 318,000, so we are hoping we hit 400,000 this year,” Frost said.

The fair is a great place to get an elephant ear or hop on a ride, but the founders started it as an agricultural fair, and an agricultural fair it still is today.

“It has just blossomed into what it is today, with potentially 300,000 to 400,000 people going through here to look at the animals and come to see their families’ show,” said Junior Fair Director Ward Campbell.

This year, the fair will host country singer Chris Young and rock musician John Mellencamp

Parking is free and admission is $8.

