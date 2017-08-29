Jack T. Eagan, Sr. Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Jack T. Eagan, Sr., 71, of Alliance passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Jack was born in Alliance on June 1, 1946 the son of the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan.

He was a member of the Tri-County Church of Christ where he served as an elder.

He enjoyed fishing, football, bowling and spending time with his family and friends.

Jack is survived by his wife, Donna of Alliance; his children, Jack (Crystal) Eagan, Jr. of Alliance, Steven (Joanna Ayers) Eagan of Alliance, Eric Call of Beloit, Ryan (Brittany Kucko) Call of Beloit, Christina Hunt of Alliance and Ruth (Patrick) Gill of Sebring. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Martin of Alliance and Judy Irvin of Brookfield and 12 grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two children, Vickie Eagan and David Eagan; three brothers, Dale Eagan, Richard Eagan and Donald Eagan, Sr. and a sister, Mildred Martin.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for all their help and kindness.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Kirsch officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1 the half hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

