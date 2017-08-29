JobsNOW: Superintendents are planners and policy makers

Related Coverage JobsNow: Preschool teachers set students on the path to success

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another school year has started and your child probably has a new teacher. That’s a very important role which has been profiled before on JobsNOW. This week, we are back at school with the job of a superintendent.

In the field of education, there are many chances to make an impression. Teachers in the classroom, principals in the building, and superintendents do it in the grandest way – influencing every student in a school district.

Vince Colaluca heads up Austintown schools. He said superintendents are planners and put policies into place.

“A lot of people put something in place and hope for the best, but we don’t do that. We make sure we follow through,” Colaluca said. “We measure that program and if we need to make a change, we will.”

One way to work into a superintendent’s role is to work your way through the ranks from teacher to principal to superintendent, but it’s not a requirement. Canfield Superintendent Alex Geordan taught second, fifth and sixth grade on his way to the superintendent’s office. That path taught him valuable things about leading a school district.

“You have to have a passion for students. You have to have an understanding of relationship building, and you have to be able to say no once in a while,” Geordan said.

Geordan’s father was a superintendent, so he saw first-hand all of the roles involved such as curriculum, transportation, food service and even extra-curricular activities.

“I remember when I was a teacher and a coach, I wasn’t a parent yet and then when I became a parent, holy Toledo, then you realize homework matters. After school hours it does matter what is going on. Influence isn’t just from 7:30 to 2:30,” Geordan said.

There are aspiring superintendent programs for teachers or principals wanting to find out if they have what it takes to move up to the highest role.Each school year is different, but for superintendents, they all end the same.

“For me, the success is at commencement. I shake every student’s hand that graduates through the Austintown schools when they walk across the stage and get their diploma,” Colaluca said.

A superintendent’s influence doesn’t end there. They also talk with graduates, alumni groups, booster organizations – it’s a wide ranging job.

Ohiomeansjobs.com has more information about the role of superintendents and job openings across the state.