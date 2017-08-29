Kasey Jean Mikes Obituary

KENSINGTON, Ohio – Kasey Jean Mikes, age 11, of Kensington died Sunday, August 27, 2017 in her home surrounded by her family following a one year battle with DIPG, a rare childhood cancer.

She was born December 30, 2005 in Canton.

She is a 6th grader at Minerva Middle School. She was always a 4.0 student and on the principal’s list.

She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church, Minerva Girl Scout Troop #60283 and an art student of Diane Granger.

She loved music, enjoyed doing arts and crafts she loved reading and writing short stories. She was a loving, kind, little girl who loved life and spending time with family and friends especially with Mommy, Caleigh, Meme, Papa, Meme Red, Nana, Jeff, Josh, Heidi, Amelia, Lolo, Nate and Laynee whom she went on many family adventures and spent time playing lots of cards, especially UNO.

She is survived by her mother, Holly (Butterworth) Mikes; twin sister, Caleigh Mikes; grandparents, Don and Ada Butterworth of Kensington; great-grandmother, Dorothy Morrow of Minerva; aunts and uncles, Launa and Jeff Truxall of Minerva, Steve and Debbie Butterworth of Alliance; cousins, Josh and Heidi Truxall, Nate and Lauren Rodgers, Laynee Rodgers, Amelia Truxall, Angie Kress, Steven C. Butterworth and Melody Bruwier.

She is preceded in death by her twin cousins, Lyla Jean and Natalee Jane Rodgers.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 31 at 12:00 Noon in the Minerva First Presbyterian Church in Minerva with Rev. Ben George officiating.

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 31 two hours prior to services from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery.

Anyone coming to the services please wear teal or purple or Kasey Mikes T-shirt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wishes Can Happen.

Arrangements handled by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.