Lawsuit overseen by Ohio judge who was shot is dismissed

Nathaniel Richmond filed a wrongful death lawsuit when his mother and great-nephew were killed in a house fire

Associated Press Published:
Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio on Sunday, March 17, 2013. Mays and Richmond were accused of raping a 16-year-old West Virginia girl in August, 2012. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)
Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio on Sunday, March 17, 2013. Mays and Richmond were accused of raping a 16-year-old West Virginia girl in August, 2012. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wrongful-death lawsuit brought by a man who shot a judge overseeing the complaint has been dismissed, records show.

Nathaniel Richmond filed the lawsuit in April against the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority following the death of his mother and a great-nephew in a 2015 house fire.

The lawsuit said the house had exposed electrical wires and missing and inoperable smoke alarms, among other claims.

Lawyers representing Richmond filed a motion dismissing the case Friday. A message was left with Richmond’s attorney Monday.

Authorities say Richmond shot Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. on Aug. 21 as the judge walked from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The judge, who was carrying a gun, fired back. A probation officer then shot and killed Richmond. The judge is recovering.

The housing agency wanted Bruzzese to dismiss a claim for punitive damages filed by Richmond and another claim arguing critical evidence was lost when the house was torn down immediately after the fire.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but “unattended cooking” couldn’t be ruled out as a source of the ignition, the state fire marshal said in a report closing the investigation.

Bruzzese had been scheduled to hear the housing agency’s request to dismiss certain claims on Monday.

One motive investigators are examining is whether Richmond mistakenly thought Bruzzese had already dismissed the lawsuit the day he shot him, said Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin.

“We are investigating that angle, but have not been able to definitively confirm it,” Hanlin said in an email.

Judge John Solovan, a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio, will serve in Bruzzese’s place through Nov. 21.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s