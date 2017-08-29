Man facing murder charges for Youngstown man’s death in Warren

Related Coverage Youngstown man killed in Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have charged a suspect with murder in the death of a 63-year-old man in Warren earlier this year.

Trint Cellars is also charged with aggravated robbery, according to police.

He was being held in the Trumbull County Jail on other charges when he was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on the murder charges.

Cellars is accused of killing William Anderson, who was found inside a vehicle near the Candlelight Apartments, off of Harvard Drive SE. Police said he had been shot several times.

According to jail records, Cellars has been incarcerated since May 31 on theft and receiving stolen property charges. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison on those charges in July.