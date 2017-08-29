Man tells Youngstown police ex-girlfriend fired shots at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man told them that his ex-girlfriend fired shots at him because she was angry with his new girlfriend and accused him of not taking proper care of their child.

According to a police report, a 26-year-old man told police that he started receiving aggressive text messages from his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day accusing him of not taking proper care of their child and that she hated his new girlfriend and wanted to fight her.

When the man was returning the child to the woman later that day, the woman continued to argue with the man about their child and the other woman. As the man was pulling away, he said he heard a gunshot and when he returned to a residence in the 700 block of Kendis Circle, he discovered a bullet hole in the passenger side door where he had been sitting.

According to the report, the woman continued to text the man saying, “I’ll show ya all how hard I ride for mines. Keep lookin’ out b****”

The damaged car was a rental from a company in Austintown.

Police continue to investigate.

