Mary “Nell” Laslow Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mary “Nell” Laslow, 95, passed away at Sharon Regional Health System on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Nell was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on March 25, 1922, the daughter of Angelo and Colgera (Pitelli) Nicastro.

Nell spent her 38 year career as the owner and operator of Club Topsy.

She was part of the volunteer auxiliary at Sharon Regional as well as spent many years volunteering for Valley View.

Nell enjoyed playing Bridge, but her passion was taking care of her yard. She loved tending to her gardens and maintaining her yard.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Brookfield, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Nell is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Jenny) Laslow and Joyce (Christy) Thomas; her grandchildren, Tiffany and Justin Thomas, Sara Hurl, Brandon and Chase Cominsky and Brianna Wise as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Laslow, in 1994; her brothers, Samuel and Peter Nicastro and her sisters, Carmella Trinckes, Julia Ferrara and Rosanna Fencyk.