New Youngstown library getting ready for December opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What’s being called the jewel of the West Side of Youngstown is coming together.

If you take a drive along Mahoning Avenue on the west side, you’ll see the new library is starting to look like the drawings of the finished product.

Just a few months ago, frames were going up, and now the walls are enclosed and inside work is being done.

Tuesday, the library board awarded the landscaping work – getting ready for a December opening.

The library project is also coming in on-budget at about $3.7 million.