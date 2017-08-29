New Youngstown library getting ready for December opening

The library board awarded the landscaping work Tuesday

By Published:
A new library is nearing completion. It is scheduled to be done in December.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What’s being called the jewel of the West Side of Youngstown is coming together.

If you take a drive along Mahoning Avenue on the west side, you’ll see the new library is starting to look like the drawings of the finished product.

Just a few months ago, frames were going up, and now the walls are enclosed and inside work is being done.

Tuesday, the library board awarded the landscaping work – getting ready for a December opening.

The library project is also coming in on-budget at about $3.7 million.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s