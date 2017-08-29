Officer bitten after fight at Pa. Waffle House, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lancaster County Prison after police charged him with assault following an early morning fight at a restaurant.

Lancaster police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to a Waffle House after Manheim Township police requested assistance during a complaint about a fight.

Officers were told that a person involved in the fight left the scene in a vehicle. They then pulled over 32-year-old Todd Creekmur, of Lancaster, in that car.

The officer who approached the car noticed that Creekmur kept reaching under a seat, according to police.

A police report states Creekmur got out of the car when the officer asked him to and placed a plastic baggie with an unknown substance into his mouth.

The officer grabbed the bottom of Creekmur’s mouth to stop him from swallowing what he believed to be an illegal drug.

Creekmur is accused of biting two of the officer’s fingers.

Police eventually used a taser on Creekmur before calling EMS to the scene to check on him.

According to police, Creekmur spit blood and saliva on another officer’s pants while waiting for the ambulance crew to arrive.

Creekmur was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 after failing to post bail.

