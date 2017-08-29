Ohio Snapchat account shares pic of marijuana buds on baking sheet

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve used Snapchat in the past few months, you’ve probably checked out the Snapmap. But what if you find criminal activity in one of those publicly-shared stories?

The Snapchat app is meant for sharing selfies or whatever is going on around you. Recently, a video post from Orwell, Ohio shows what appears to be marijuana laid out on a baking sheet. The video was publicly-shared and with the recently-launched Snapmap, it pinpoints where that video came from.

“If they are seeing drug usage or somebody posting drugs on social media, report it to us. We will look into it,” said Captain Tony Villanueva, commander of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Task Force (TAG).

Villanueva said people sharing images of things like marijuana on apps and social media where everyone can see happens more than you’d think. He said it’s actually become very common.

Villanueva said if you see something, say something. You can even send police a screen grab anonymously.

“There are times where we can get information but by the time we have a chance to investigate, that data is gone,” he said.

TAG can be reached at (330) 675-7890, on their website at tagohio.com, or by messaging them on Facebook.

