AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s Adria Powell piled up 24 kills to lead Hubbard to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) win over Austintown Fitch in the season opener Tuesday.

Powell added 6 points, 9 digs, and 3 aces in the win.

Silvia Genoni added 6 kills, 11 digs, and 3 aces. Kristin Fahndrich racked up 30 assists with 13 digs, while Ruthie Sandberg finished with 7 digs in the victory for the Eagles.

With the win, Hubbard is now 1-0 on the young season.