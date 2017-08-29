Project at Taft Elementary aims to create safer routes for kids

The project includes installing new sidewalks and cross walks around the school

By Published: Updated:
A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated a new infrastructure improvement project


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new project at Taft Elementary aims to create safer routes to school for kids in Youngstown.

The infrastructure improvement project was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony around the school Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program gave a grant to the city to fund the project.

New sidewalks, curb ramps, cross walks and eventually a new bike rack will be installed to help the kids get to school safely.

Taft was chosen because so many students there walk and bike to school.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s