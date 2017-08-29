Project at Taft Elementary aims to create safer routes for kids



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new project at Taft Elementary aims to create safer routes to school for kids in Youngstown.

The infrastructure improvement project was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony around the school Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program gave a grant to the city to fund the project.

New sidewalks, curb ramps, cross walks and eventually a new bike rack will be installed to help the kids get to school safely.

Taft was chosen because so many students there walk and bike to school.