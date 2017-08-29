Rosemary F. Jones Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Rosemary F. Jones will be held at a later date at the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Rosemary passed away Monday morning, August 28, 2017 at Windsor House at Omni Manor at the age of 75.

She was born March 24, 1942 in Youngstown the daughter of Nicholas and Karen (Shners) Fascia.

Rosemary was a broker owner and realtor with Century 21 – Somerset.

She was a protestant by faith, a member of Austintown Rotary and past president of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors.

Rosemary leaves a daughter, Karen; two grandchildren, Zoe and Vincent; a brother, David Fascia; her companion, Gene Hamilton and her close friends, Sharyn Braunstine and Trudy Bogan.

Besides her parents Rosemary was preceded in death by her son, Edward Cantor.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.