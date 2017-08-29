Steelers acquire tight end Vance McDonald from 49ers

The Steelers sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers.

By Published:
Pittsburgh Steelers generic

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have added depth at tight end, acquiring Vance McDonald and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick from San Francisco. The Steelers sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers.

McDonald caught 24 passes for San Francisco in 2016, setting career highs with 391 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he wants more consistency at tight end. Pittsburgh released Ladarius Green in March, leaving a group that includes Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and David Johnson.

San Francisco drafted McDonald in the second round in 2013. McDonald has struggled with drops during his four NFL seasons but averaged 16.3 yards a catch last season, the highest among San Francisco regulars.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s