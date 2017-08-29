Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible this evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated shower is possible this evening. Otherwise cloudy skies are expected overnight. THe chance for a few showers will linger Wednesday and Thursday. Remnants of Harvey could bring wet weather to the Valley for the holiday weekend. We’ll be watching the track of that closely over the next several days.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower mainly early. (20%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 77

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. Isolated t-storm possible. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Watching Harvey. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 78 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 50

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 65 Low: 51