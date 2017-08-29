Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tracking the chance for an isolated shower through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The chance for rain continues until Thursday. Friday is looking cooler with highs in the 60s. There is also a chance for rain for the second half of the weekend as we are watching what happens with the remnants of Harvey.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 75

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 78

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 77 Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 78 Low: 59