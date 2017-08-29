Texas nursing home residents safe after viral Facebook post

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area couple has a connection to the flooding in Texas and it involves the power of social media.

Kim McIntosh’s mother runs La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas.

On Sunday morning, McIntosh said her mom texted her a picture that showed residents in waist-deep water. She tried calling for help, but first responders were tied up with dozens of rescues.

“Within 10 to 15 minutes, it was waist high,” McIntosh said during a phone interview with News Channel 8.

So McIntosh’s husband Tim tweeted the photo, and it immediately pulled at heart strings.

Within a few hours, McIntosh said rescuers went to the nursing home and pulled the 15 residents and three nurses to safety.

They used a high-water vehicle to get to them, McIntosh said.

“I think it achieved the goal of getting them help,” she said.

News Channel 8 has learned residents from the nursing home are now in temporary facilities. The owner’s daughter tells News Channel 8 they are “doing great.”

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.