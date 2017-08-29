Sharon police: Teen shot, another juvenile arrested

Police blocked off Meek Street in Sharon for their investigation

Shooting in Sharon injures teenager

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Sharon have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a teen injured on Tuesday.

They said the suspect is also a juvenile.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Meek Street.

The victim was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital. It is not known what the teen’s condition is at this point.

Meek Street is blocked off Tuesday evening and a mobile command center has been set up there.

Officers were at another house about 500 feet away on Elm Avenue as part of their investigation but they would not give any more details.

WKBN is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back here and watch First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.

