Thomas E. Brua Obituary

VOLANT, Pennsylvania – Thomas E. Brua, 75, of Young Road, Volant, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1942 in Volant, a son of the late Herbert and Tina (Hawthorne) Brua.

He was married to Linda J. (Peterson) Brua on January 7, 1978, she survives in Volant.

Mr. Brua was a supervisor at Universal Rundle retiring after 30 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and enjoyed farming in Volant for many years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Randy Zachman of Harrisville, Pennsylvania; two stepsons, Charles “Rick” Tennant and wife, Lori of New Castle and Douglas Tennant of Ellwood City; one brother, Richard Brua of Volant; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Ava, who was the light of his life.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.