Trial set for Boardman woman accused of stealing nearly $200K

Adriann Bunch is accused of overpaying herself as a payroll accountant at State Alarm in Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trial date has been set for a Boardman woman who is accused of stealing close to $200,000 from her employer.

Adriann Bunch is accused of overpaying herself as a payroll accountant at State Alarm in Boardman by about $200,000 over a four-year period. The payments began in 2013.

Bunch is charged with aggravated theft.

According to a police report, another employee noticed the overpayments. Bunch admitted to taking the money when she was arrested, saying she needed it to pay her bills.

Bunch is free on bond. Her trial begins September 5.

