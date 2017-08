Related Coverage Warren man jailed on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted of child rape and other charges.

Termaine McCall, of Warren, appeared in court Tuesday morning in Youngstown.

The 39-year-old was indicted last week and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

Prosecutors say McCall assaulted a child who was 12 years old at the time.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he’s scheduled for trial in November.