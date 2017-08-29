WKBN 27 First News holding telethon to help Hurricane victims

Volunteers with the American Red Cross will be answering phones from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday

American Red Cross telethon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is committed to bringing the Hurricane victims help from the Valley.

On Thursday, you will be able to pledge monetary donations for the American Red Cross.

Volunteers will be answering phones from 5 until 8 p.m.

More than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters and that number continues to increase, according to the Red Cross. Volunteers from the Valley have also made the trip down to Texas to assist the victims. 

The money collected during Thursday’s phone bank goes to the Red Cross and its relief efforts in Texas.

The Red Cross stresses that donations of money are the easiest way for them to help the most amount people.

