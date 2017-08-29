Woman facing charges related to police-involved shooting in Howland

Tina Davis is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

Tina Davis, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice in Howland.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a woman, facing charges in relation to a shooting earlier this year in Howland.

Tina Davis is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Prosecutors say the charges are in relation to the shooting involving Howland police officers on February 7.

Police shot Richard Latimer in the Howland Giant Eagle parking lot just hours after Weathersfield police said Latimer killed Van Blevins. Police said Latimer’s wife witnessed the killing and ran to Taco Bell, where she called 911.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more details on Wednesday.

