Youngstown crime activity: Officer injured in chase with suspect

Tuesday, August 22

3:08 p.m. – 200 block of Gaither Ave., Devin Thompson, 24, was charged with drug abuse and driving under suspension following a traffic stop for an expired registration. According to a police report, a passenger in Thompson’s car took off and ran into the woods and down a ravine. An officer was in pursuit when he fell down the ravine injuring his ankle and hitting his head on a tree, the report stated. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers said they found marijuana in the vehicle. The passenger was not found.

Wednesday, August 23

12:38 a.m. – Market Street, Bruce Dawson, 54, was charged with having drug paraphernalia and driving without a license following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers said they found a crack pipe in Dawson’s shoe.

9:16 a.m. – 600 block of McBride St., a man told police that a lawn mower and weed trimmers were taken from a house where he was storing them.

9:38 a.m. – 100 block of Dunlap Ave., Robert Youngblood was charged with assault after officers responded to reports of a fight. According to a police report, a woman told police that Youngblood is her ex-roommate and that he came to the house to get his belongings when she said he got mad, grabbed her by the neck, threw her on the bed and began punching her in the side of the head.

10:20 p.m. – Tyrell Avenue, a 27-year-old man showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police listed a 27-year-old unnamed as a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, August 24

12:19 a.m. – 400 block of Indianola Ave., officers were called to the area on reports of gunfire. When police arrived, a man told them that someone shot his house. There were three bullet holes in the window, according to the report.

11:31 a.m. – Burlington Street, Derrick Stewart, 30, and Jessica Stewart, 25, were charged following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers went to a house to execute a search warrant when they uncovered 17 bags of crack cocaine, 12 Suboxone strips, two handguns, 19 Tramadol pills, a digital scale, a bag of marijuana and over $1,700 in cash. Derrick Stewart was charged with drug possession. A woman who was at the house, later identified as Jessica Stewart, was charged with drug possession after police say they found Tramadol pills in her purse.

5 p.m. – 1900 block of McClure Ave., a woman told police that her home was broken into. The woman said her entire home was ransacked the burglars took carpeting, a refrigerator, washer and dryer, cabinet doors and a dehumidifier.

7 p.m. – 200 block of Hilton Ave., a man told police that his vehicle was stolen and when he came home, and his house key was in the side door of his car. Officer advised the man to have the locks changed on his house.

Friday, August 25

10:17 p.m. – 2800 block of Shady Run Rd., Jacob Gallagher, 25, was charged with theft, criminal damaging and possessing criminal tools. According to a police report, Gallagher broke into a car and tried to break into a garage in the 900 block of East Philadelphia Ave. Witnesses alerted police to a man running in the area and officers were able to apprehend Gallagher. Police said a toolbox and bicycle were taken as well as CDs from the vehicle.

10:48 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Place, Glenn Wilson-Grandy, 28, was charged with resisting arrest, drug possession and open container following a stop at an OVI checkpoint. Police said Wilson-Grandy was a passenger in a vehicle stopped during an OVI checkpoint. According to a police report, Wilson-Grandy was found with an open container of beer and a small child was unrestrained in the backseat. During the stop, police say Wilson-Grandy became irate and was continually combative with officers, refusing to get out of the car. At one point, police say Wilson-Grandy threw a bottle at them.

Saturday, August 26

10:25 p.m. – 500 block of Cameron Ave., William Stanley, 37, was charged with failure to comply with a police order and unauthorized use of plates. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Stanley over for a traffic violation when he took off leading police on a chase at speeds of over 60 miles per hour. At one point, police say Stanley slowed down and jumped out of the moving and vehicle and attempted to run but was caught.

Sunday, August 27

10:24 p.m. – 700 block of Kendis Circle, a man told police that he started receiving aggressive text messages from his ex-girlfriend, accusing him of not taking proper care of their child and that she hated his new girlfriend and wanted to fight her. When the man was returning the child to the woman later that day, the woman continued to argue with the man about their child and the other woman, according to a police report. As the man was pulling away, he said he heard a gunshot and when he returned to a house on Kendis Circle, he discovered a bullet hole in the passenger side door where he had been sitting.

Monday, August 28

1:28 p.m. – N. Bon Air Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took an electric fireplace, end table and cigarette-rolling machine.

3:02 p.m. – Gypsy Lane, an 85-year-old woman at Heritage Manor told officials that someone took $50 from her wallet. The woman said the theft most likely happened when she gave another person her wallet to hold while she went to a medical appointment. An internal investigation is also ongoing.

5:20 p.m. – 1500 block of Brownlee Ave., a property manager told police that someone broke into broke into a house and took piping and other building materials.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

