2 dead in Beaver County power plant accident

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (WKBN) —  KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting that two workers are dead and 4 others were being treated for injuries after an incident early Wednesday morning at the Bruce Mansfield Power Station in Shippingport, Beaver County.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers and emergency crews were called to the power plant around 1:15 a.m.

A FirstEnergy spokeswoman confirmed two fatalities. She said at least one of the deceased was believed to be a contract worker at the plant.

Four other workers were injured. They were being transported by helicopter and ambulance to nearby medical facilities.

The FirstEnergy spokeswoman said the workers were performing maintenance in an underground enclosure when the incident occurred.

The FirstEnergy spokeswoman said there was absolutely no danger to other workers in the plant or people living in the surrounding area following the incident.

The Bruce Mansfield Power Station is FirstEnergy’s largest coal-fired power plant. It’s located along the Ohio River, approximately 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

