BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior running back Alex Clark returns after amassing 1,053 yards rushing and 145 yards receiving and 17 total TD’s in 2016. He also finished with 58 tackles (six for loss), three sacks and three interceptions on defense.

Name: Alex Clark

Position: Running Back

Grade: Senior

School: Brookfield Warriors

Brookfield high school football schedule 2017

See more Big 22 nominees

Nominate someone for the Big 22