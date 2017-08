YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior quarterback Dra Rushton returns after accumulating 1,125 yards rushing and 430 yards passing with 19 total touchdowns as a junior. He also finished 2016 with 35 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Name: Dra Rushton

Position: Quarterback

Grade: Senior

School: Liberty Leopards

Liberty high school football schedule 2017

