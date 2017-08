WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior wide receiver Jalen Hooks returns after pulling in 13 receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns in 2016. He also contributed nine tackles and one interception on defense.

Name: Jalen Hooks

Position: Wide Receiver

Grade: Senior

School: Warren Harding Raiders

