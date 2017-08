GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Junior quarterback Mark Waid returns after completing 139 of 251 pass attempts for 2,624 yards. He also added another 725 yards on the ground and finished with 38 total touchdowns.

Name: Mark Waid

Position: Quarterback

Grade: Junior

School: Girard Indians

