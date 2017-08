GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior wide receiver Michael Belcik returns after pulling in 44 receptions for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. He also finished with 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception on defense.

Name: Michael Belcik

Position: Wide Receiver

Grade: Senior

School: Girard Indians

Girard high school football schedule 2017

