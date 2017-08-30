Bauer wins 7th straight as Indians top Yankees 2-1

Bauer (14-8) allowed one run, four hits and four walks over six innings on an afternoon of brilliant sunshine.

RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer Published:
Athletics Indians Baseball
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) – Trevor Bauer won his seventh straight decision, Jose Ramirez had four hits and the Cleveland Indians took advantage of Gary Sanchez’s passed ball in a two-run first inning, beating the New York Yankees 2-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Bauer (14-8) allowed one run, four hits and four walks over six innings on an afternoon of brilliant sunshine. He is 7-0 in nine starts since a July 16 loss at Oakland.

Cody Allen struck out three of four batters for his 22nd save in 25 chances, combining with Tyler Olson and Bryan Shaw for one-hit relief. Slumping Aaron Judge, held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, pinch hit with two outs in the ninth and struck out.

Jaime Garcia (1-2) gave up two runs, six hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-6) was to start the second game for the Yankees and Ryan Merritt (1-0) for the Indians.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s