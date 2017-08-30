Bauer wins 7th straight as Indians top Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) – Trevor Bauer won his seventh straight decision, Jose Ramirez had four hits and the Cleveland Indians took advantage of Gary Sanchez’s passed ball in a two-run first inning, beating the New York Yankees 2-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Bauer (14-8) allowed one run, four hits and four walks over six innings on an afternoon of brilliant sunshine. He is 7-0 in nine starts since a July 16 loss at Oakland.

Cody Allen struck out three of four batters for his 22nd save in 25 chances, combining with Tyler Olson and Bryan Shaw for one-hit relief. Slumping Aaron Judge, held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, pinch hit with two outs in the ninth and struck out.

Jaime Garcia (1-2) gave up two runs, six hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-6) was to start the second game for the Yankees and Ryan Merritt (1-0) for the Indians.

