B&N selected to manage Eastern Gateway campus bookstore, provide services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College signed a multi-year contract for Barnes and Nobles Education, Inc. to provide its services and digital courseware to students, faculty and advisors.

Starting in the fall, Barnes and Noble College will take over the operation of the EGCC bookstore and e-commerce site and offer its learning management system and predictive analytics services.

The deal is expected to boost EGCC’s enrollment and improve student retention, according to a press release from Barnes and Noble Education, Inc.

Jimmie Bruce, president of EGCC, said in a press release that their campus wanted one partner that would be able to manage all campus services.

EGCC offers online courses to over 5,000 union members, along with serving students at its two campus locations. Barnes and Noble Education’s digital services will extend to the students as well, with a total of 8,000 students set to use courses offered by BNED Courseware, according to the release.