Boardman crime activity: Man says white powder around lips was Viagara

Wednesday, August 23

3:38 p.m – 7100 block of West Blvd., Jonathan Valentin, 25, arrested and charged with felonious assault; Brittany Taylor, 23, arrested and charged with assault. Police said the two were involved in a large fight at Washing Well Laundry, in which a man was seriously injured.

Thursday, August 24

3:03 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Julia and Christopher Karis, arrested on a warrant for robbery and complicity charges. Police said they were involved in a spree of thefts around the township. During one incident, police said Julia Karis bit an employee who tried to stop her from stealing items from Gabe’s.

Friday, August 25

5:30 a.m. – 7800 block of Market St., the owner of Johnny’s Restaurant reported that the door to the restaurant had been smashed and money was taken. Police said a former employee was mentioned as a possible suspect.

7:04 p.m. – 3100 block of Center Rd., Harry Cooper, 28, of Lowellville, arrested on a warrant for a public indecency charge. Police identified Cooper as a man who exposed himself to Harbor Pet employees on June 7. Employees said he mooned them because he was mad that they wouldn’t let him in the store early to buy a can of crickets.

Saturday, August 26

12:23 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Shawn Hamlett, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with forgery and possession of drugs. Police said Hamlett tried stealing items from Walmart, lied about his identity, and had Tramadol pills in his pocket. Hamlett told police he had a prescription for the pills and takes them because he had been shot before but he couldn’t tell officers the name of the doctor that prescribed them, according to a police report.

8:24 p.m. – 800 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a man told police he was walking down the street when four men in a pickup truck began yelling racial slurs at him. He said that then led to a fight and the men got back into a truck and left the area. Police said the man had blood on his knuckles and smeared across his face but appeared to have no other injuries.

11:22 p.m. – 900 block of Cook Ave., Arianna Traficant, 25, arrested and charged with drug abuse and endangering children. Police said Traficant was smoking marijuana outside for about an hour while her young child cried inside. Police said the boy appeared dirty and wasn’t wearing a diaper. Traficant said she had only been outside for 15 minutes and that she needed a break after she had been assaulted by a man.

Sunday, August 27

3:04 a.m. – 100 block of Sciota Ave., a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face. He told police he was jumped at a party but didn’t want to give officers any more information or press charges. Police said they were told that the man started a fight involving four to five men at a party.

6:21 p.m. – 5000 block of Forest Park Pl., Marc Chicase, 40, arrested on a warrant for inducing panic charges.

6:21 p.m. – 5000 block of Forest Park Pl., a woman reported that her 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass was stolen from her apartment’s carport. The woman said someone broke the windows of the car to get into it. The keys were inside.

8:57 p.m. – South Ave. near Presidential Dr., Andrei Taindel, 71, of Youngstown, charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation.

Monday, August 28

6:05 p.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Timothy Banks, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft and possession of drugs. Police said Banks stole from Dollar General and was found with crack cocaine in his pocket. An officer stopped Banks while he was running from the store.

Tuesday, August 29

12:37 a.m. – 4700 block of Simon Rd., Gary Jackson, 45, arrested and charged with domestic violence and violating a protection order. Police said a woman was taken to the hospital for injuries after a fight with Jackson. Police said she was bleeding and items were scattered around the home. Jackson said the woman had been beating him and bit him but police said she had a protection order in place against Jackson.

3:36 p.m. – 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a woman reported that her debit card was used fraudulently to make several purchases and that $60 in cash was also missing from her wallet. The woman said she received text messages that made her believe a co-worker, who she said was a recovering heroin addict, had stolen the money and her card.

Wednesday, August 30

1:12 a.m. – Market Street and Shields Road, Butler Johnson V, 25, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. Police said over $900 in cash, Tramadol pills, two cell phones, and several plastic bags were found in the car that Johnson was driving after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. After he was removed from the car, police said cocaine was found where Johnson was sitting and white powder was around his lips. Johnson told police the white powder was from an Advil he chewed for pain relief but later said it was Viagara, according to a police report. Police said he told an officer he had the cash to buy a car but he could not explain why it was all in small bills. Police said Johnson had been previously arrested a few years ago after a drug raid.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

