Browns release cornerback Joe Haden after 7 seasons

Haden played in just 18 games the past two seasons because of injuries.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland. The NFL has asked the Browns why Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden was inactive for Sunday's game against San Diego after being listed as probable on the team's injury report. Browns coach Mike Pettine said Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, that "we left it up to Joe, and he made the decision that he didn't want to go."(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden has been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Haden has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. The Browns felt he was no longer going to help them and terminated his contract Wednesday. The team had been trying to trade Haden, who was one of its captains last season.

The 28-year-old Haden made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 before the team signed him to a five-year, $67.5 million extension. Haden’s departure leaves the Browns, who went 1-15 last season, thin on experience and depth in their secondary.

Haden played in just 18 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He played in 13 games last season despite a serious groin injury.

The former Florida standout was one of Cleveland’s most popular and visible players, often attending Cleveland Cavaliers games. He played in 90 games for Cleveland.

