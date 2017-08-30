Columbiana County commissioner meets with Trump administration

Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday

County commissioners from across Ohio spent part of Tuesday in Washington, D.C. 

The meetings are aimed at building stronger relationships between President Donald Trump and U.S. communities.

More than 80 commissioners took part, including Mike Halleck from Columbiana County. He talked about some of the big issues facing Ohio.

“The opioid crisis is certainly a large issue in Ohio, and I know the administration, we’re going to be talking about that. Tax reform is an issue, and of course, infrastructure in Ohio is a very large issue,” he said.

People from more than half of Ohio’s 88 counties attended the event. They included 27 chairs of county commissions.

