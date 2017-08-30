Diane E. Grove Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Diane Elaine Grove, age 58, of Braceville, passed away into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

On July 5, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, Richard Allen and Phyllis Irene (Tennant) Crays were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Diane.

Diane married the love of her life, Lawrence William Grove on November 28, 1986 and they were blessed with 30 years of marriage together.

Diane had lived in Braceville all her life working as an Intervention Specialist for over 32 years before retiring in 2013.

She enjoyed spending time outside, especially in her garden. She also was an avid reader and loved animals.

Loving memories of Diane will be carried on by her loving family; her husband, Larry; her mother, Phyllis Crays; her daughter, Elizabeth Grove; her son, Andrew Grove all of Braceville; her sister, Cheryl Francis of Howland and her brothers, Richard (Arletta) Crays, Jr. of Braceville and Jon Crays of Warren.

Diane is preceeded in death by her father, Richard Allen Crays.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Bauman officiating the service.

Diane will be laid to rest in Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5540. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.