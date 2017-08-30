East High alumni clean up walk to school for current Golden Bears

Related Coverage New East High principal envisions culture change at alma mater



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East High Avenue Hill looks brand new, thanks to a month’s hard work by Golden Bear alumni.

A month ago, the Youngstown street posed a danger to kids who used it to walk to and from school — but not anymore.

Cheryl Kelly and several other volunteers spent their days cleaning up East High Avenue — which was once overgrown and full of trash — and its adjacent streets.

They had become concerned earlier in the year when they saw students walking in the street to get to school.

“We’re going to try to do our best to keep this clean,” Kelly said.

East High junior Xhariyon Williams was impressed with the transformation.

“There used to be like, a lot of tires, trash on the sidewalk but now you can actually see it,” he said.

The volunteers mowed the grass, collected trash, and raked leaves — all to give students like Williams a safer path to school.

The finishing touch? Freshly painted blue and gold rails to greet the newly-minted Golden Bears.

“That was actually the first time that I knew the rails was here. I never knew they was here ’til I seen the colors,” Williams said.

Thanks to Kelly’s efforts, he is looking forward to his trek to school next week.

“I can walk on the sidewalks instead of walking in the middle of the street,” Williams said.

For Kelly and the rest of the volunteers, it’s just one Golden Bear looking out for another.

“They see that we care enough for them to go to school without having to fight to get there through all the rubbish,” she said. “And once they get there, they can stay focused and do what they need to do.”

School starts back at East High on September 5.

