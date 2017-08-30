Facebook handy tool for Youngstown Schools CEO to answer parent questions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City students head back to school next Tuesday and in order to get kids and parents excited for the new year, CEO Krish Mohip and his team of community groups are celebrating with events every day this week.

While students are gearing up to head back to class, Mohip has his eyes set on the future of the district and programs that will help every child succeed.

“I have every expectation for this town and for this district and as I set those expectations out, this town continues to surpass them,” he said.

Mohip is starting new initiatives to continue getting parents involved in their children’s education.

“Brandon Perry and Maurice Clarett, they kind of said to me, ‘You’re known in some areas but you’re not known in the communities where you need to be. You need to get on Facebook Live and you need to start talking directly to your parents.'”

The “Mondays with Mohip” Facebook Lives took off from there. It’s the CEO’s way of talking to parents in an open and honest forum.

“We want to make sure we’re accessible to everyone and it also gives parents an opportunity to ask me questions directly,” Mohip said. “We take the time and go through each and every question that’s asked.”

But that’s not the only new thing he’s offering to parents and students. Starting on September 25, the extended learning programs will start after school for preschool through 8th grade students, branching off the success it saw last year.

“Students that were in the program for just five months showed a one year’s growth in reading and a quarter of a year’s growth in math so, obviously, we’re going to run it as long as we possibly can,” Mohip said.

Meanwhile, high schoolers will still be offered the credit recovery and virtual online programs if they’re in jeopardy of not graduating on time.

All of this as education in the city schools continues to evolve.

“We do have a lot of changes in store,” Mohip said. “Foreign language and STEM starting as early as kindergarten, continuing our fine arts, our sports programs are back this year, we’ve updated our student code of conduct, we’re bringing in restorative practices and using social emotional learning.”

Classes in Youngstown start on Tuesday, September 5. The district will continue to have free events through the rest of this week, leading up to the start of the new year:

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Cookouts and bike giveaways 4 – 6 p.m. — McGuffey Elementary 6 – 8 p.m. — Williamson Elementary



Thursday, Aug. 31

Cookouts and bike giveaways 4 – 6 p.m. — Volney Elementary 4 – 6 p.m. — Kirkmere Elementary



Friday, Sept. 1

4 – 7 p.m. — Family tailgate at Rayen Stadium ahead of kickoff against Ursuline. Hot dogs and water provided. Attendees may bring their own sides.

6 – 8:30 p.m. – Family movie night for ages 4 and up, East High School

Saturday, Sept. 2

7 – 10 p.m. — Ice breaker party for high school students, East High School

Sunday, Sept. 3

12 – 5 p.m. — Free haircuts and styles for kids, parents, and Youngstown City School District staff, East High School

Tuesday, Sept. 5

100 men will greet Chaney and East students and cheer them on to a successful academic year

Events are presented by Youngstown City Schools, City Kids Care, The Red Zone, DJ Chip Banks, BRIDGES Barber Program, The Colony, and other community organizations.

