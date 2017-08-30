Flood damage warning signs to look out for when buying used cars

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve seen the vehicles in Texas, floating in the flood waters, but what are the chances those could end up in Youngstown for sale?

Used car manager at Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown, Eric Sanata, said there are several things to look for to determine if a car’s been in a flood.

Check the hidden areas under the hood. If there’s debris or mud, chances are the car was in a flood.

If an insurance claim was filed, there should be a record with the title, which you can find on the Auto Check website.

Sanata doesn’t recommend buying a car that’s been in a flood.

“There’s a lot of unforeseen, especially electrical, concerns that I would have with that. Most dealers would not offer those vehicles for sale,” he said.

Sanata said there were some reports of flood vehicles being sold after Katrina but none of them made it to the Youngstown area.

In the coming months, you should pay particular attention to cars that were titled in Texas or Louisiana.

