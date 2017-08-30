Flood damage warning signs to look out for when buying used cars

The used car manager at Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown said cars that have been in a flood could have several issues, including electrical problems

By Published: Updated:
car engine generic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve seen the vehicles in Texas, floating in the flood waters, but what are the chances those could end up in Youngstown for sale?

Used car manager at Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown, Eric Sanata, said there are several things to look for to determine if a car’s been in a flood.

Check the hidden areas under the hood. If there’s debris or mud, chances are the car was in a flood.

If an insurance claim was filed, there should be a record with the title, which you can find on the Auto Check website.

Sanata doesn’t recommend buying a car that’s been in a flood.

“There’s a lot of unforeseen, especially electrical, concerns that I would have with that. Most dealers would not offer those vehicles for sale,” he said.

Sanata said there were some reports of flood vehicles being sold after Katrina but none of them made it to the Youngstown area.

In the coming months, you should pay particular attention to cars that were titled in Texas or Louisiana.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s