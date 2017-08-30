Free barbecue and bikes will be given to YCS students

The events will be held at four locations on Wednesday and Thursday

Published:
YCSD have the chance to enjoy a free barbecue and get a free bike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be 800 new bikes hitting the roads with Youngstown City School District students this week.

The school district is joining up with Maurice Clarett’s charity “The Red Zone” to provide free barbecues and bike giveaways for students on Wednesday and Thursday.

They will be held in four locations:

  • Wednesday, 4 – 6 p.m., McGuffey Elementary
  • Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m., Williamson Elementary
  • Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m., Volney Elementary
  • Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m., Kirkmere Elementary

There were events held Tuesday evening at other elementary schools in the city.

School starts in Youngstown on Tuesday.

